The Indaba Show: Youssef Amrani on representing Morocco in South Africa

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> A country known for its rich history, culture, cuisine and abundance of beaches, mountains and deserts, Morocco is on many traveller's bucket-list destinations. Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to South Africa, Youssef Amrani, is the guest this week on the Indaba Show with host Steven Taylor.

Story continues below Advertisement

Amrani was born in Tangier, Morocco and joined the Foreign Ministry in 1978, giving him a long and distinguished career in public service. In 2019 he took up the position of Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to South Africa. “I'm trying to represent my country. I want to tell our narrative and work together in order that the two countries [Morocco and South Africa] should work together for African unity, and to solve the challenges that we're all facing in our region,” he said.

Morocco is a Northern African kingdom that overlooks the Mediterranean Sea to the north and the Atlantic Ocean to the west. Amrani said Morocco and South Africa are two leaders on the African continent. “We are in the north and you are in the South of Africa. We are two strong economies,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Morocco has made a choice very clearly, thanks to the leadership of King Mohammed VI who opened up the economy, gave priority to the human being, to the human dimension, in our economic development, and created infrastructure.” Amrani said the country makes Africa one of their top priorities when it comes to foreign policy. “Of course, we also have another priority, which is Europe, because we are 14 kilometres from Spain,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement