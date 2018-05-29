Winter is here.



Yes, the dreaded cold months are upon us, and many of us aren't too happy about that. But, for some, it's the perfect time to go on a road trip and experience what the country has to offer.





So, for those of you looking to go on a road trip in the coming months, we've put together a playlist of songs to warm you up.





Anatii - Thixo Onofefe









Thixo Onofefe, which is isiXhosa for "Almighty God of Grace" was released in January and quickly became an instant fan favourite for how Anatii embraces his culture and shares a journey of spiritual awakening. A couple weeks ago, he debuted the official music video which he directed himself. It's a proper hip hop banger with a message, so it'll be sure to keep you warm during your trip.





Burna Boy - More Life





Rumour has it that late last year, after being pictured with Drake, Burna Boy submitted a song for consideration on Drake's latest album. Drake allegedly agreed to place the song on the album, sent back an unrecognizable edit of it to Burna Boy, before proceeding to omit him from the album altogether. That song was called More Life. Drake went on to call his album More Life. Hmm.





When Burna Boy's original version More Life was released earlier in the year, many wondered how the heck the song missed the cut and why Drake had seemingly curved him. It's an amazing, soulful and uplifting song that adds to Burna's growing catalog of impressive work.





Luna Florentino - Florentino Mariachi