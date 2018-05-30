Kenya is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. It's people are incredible, the wildlife is on in a lane of its own and it offers an authentically African experience.

If that isn't reason enough, here are three reasons to visit this magical African country:





Breathtaking National Parks





Kenya is blessed with some of the best National Parks in the world. Its collection of wildlife is virtually unmatched and visitors have an incredibly vast array of animals, birds, mammals, etc to view. There's so much to see and experience on the many safari adventures available at the various parks, and the good thing is that there's something to match everyones budget.

Great Migration in Maasai Mara





The Great Migration in Maasai Mara, also known as the Great Wildebeest Migration, is one of the "Seven New Wonders of the World". This migration, the largest movement of animals in the world, sees over two million animals migrate from Tanzania's Serengeti National Park to the Maasai Mara National Reserve from July all the way through October.





It's winter, but it really isn't

Winter in Kenya isn't that bad. Its proximity to the equator means that the winters don't really get that cold. Need I say more?



