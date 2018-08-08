Looking to go to Durban with your family this long weekend to catch a few rays of the sun, enjoy a great curry and destress?
Durban Specials
Umhlanga: The Oyster Box Hotel & Spa
The Oyster Box & Spa enjoys a magnificent oceanfront location in Umhlanga offering five-star service and facilities. Guests may choose from many specials which include the South African Resident Winter Warmer Special ( 2 nights ), the Stay 3 Night Pay 2 Night Special, the Stay 4 Night Pay 3 Night Special, The Ultimate Spoil Special and the Heavenly Honeymoon Special to name but a few.
Umhlanga: Sibaya Lodge ( Sun International)
The famous Sibaya Hotel, Casino & Entertainment Kingdom lies in the green hills just north of Durban between Umdloti and Umhlanga. A multitude of indoor and outdoor activities, entertainment and dining options makes this an ideal getaway destination for travellers of all ages, including families with children.
Durban North: aha The Riverside Hotel Durban
The aha The Riverside Hotel Durban offers scenic views across the Umgeni River and is only a short drive away from the city centre of Durban and its golden sand beaches.
Durban waterfront: The Waterfront Hotel and Spa
Guests wishing to stay at a central location in Durban may enjoy a stay at The Waterfront Hotel, which is set on the edge of Durban harbour. This stylish hotel offers both leisure and business guests an excellent range of comforts.