The 2nd annual African Tourism Leadership Forum will take place in Durban from August 27-29 2019. Picture: Pixabay.

The 2nd annual African Tourism Leadership Forum will take place at the Durban’s International Convention Centre from August 27-29 2019. The Forum is a Pan-African dialogue platform that brings together key stakeholders from Africa’s travel, tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors. It aims to provide a continental platform for dialogue, networking, sharing insights and devising strategies for sustainable travel and tourism development across the continent.

It also focuses on the enhancement of Africa’s brand equity and promoting intra-Africa travel. Themed “Stimulating intra-Africa travel through thought leadership”, the event will host 30 world-renowned global industry experts, speakers, business leaders, ministers, policymakers, and over 300 delegates from over 30 countries.

CEO of Africa Tourism Partners Kwakye Donkor said leaders are not built from textbooks, they are built from the shared experiences and lessons of those who have come before you and how these lessons are applied.

“We have included elements like the Africa Travel and Tourism CEOs and Executives Forum and the Tourism Master Class and also excited with the introduction of the Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit.

“The continent is young, the industry is young. We must begin to empower our young people to lead and grow their enterprises,” he said. Register here ,contact 081 303 7030, or [email protected] .