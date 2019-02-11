Seamlessly blending the picturesque outdoors with the lush, verdant interiors, guests are invited to an immersive sensory experience from the moment they arrive. Pic: JF Wiens

15 On Orange Hotel, unveils refreshed urban oasis-inspired interiors following extensive revitalisation of its public spaces and dining venues. Seamlessly blending the outdoors with the lush, verdant interiors, guests are invited to an immersive sensory experience from the moment they arrive.

Inspired by the hotel’s proximity to the city’s central park and heritage site, the Company’s Garden, and one of the seven natural wonders of the world, Table Mountain National Park, 15 On Orange Hotel, is reminiscent of a vibrant conservatory, just a stone’s throw away from Cape Town’s busy city centre.

A distinctive botanical scent permeates the lobby and sets the tone for the ‘Urban Oasis’.

Strolling through the hotel lobby to a new pool deck, furnished in shades of grey and orange with stunning mountain views of the Lion’s Head, the relaxed atmosphere is a scenic location for sundowners.

The formerly regal-style bar on the first floor is reimagined into a verdant greenhouse-style space framed by a 7-storey glass atrium. The new Atrium Bar serves cocktails prepared by specialised mixologists looks out to one of South Africa’s breathtaking landmarks, Table Mountain, and the vast cityscape, while beautiful hanging origami-style birds and chandeliers drape from above.

The hotel’s exciting new ‘Bistronomy’ menu served in the Atrium Bar and restaurant embraces the growing trend of healthy and fresh comfort food and includes hearty bowl options, delectable tapas combinations and familiar hotel favourites.

Throughout the property, beautiful velour furniture in shades of green and emerald complement the indoor and outdoor foliage, while splashes of gold and black add chic hues to the contemporary interiors including the iconic gold lift chairs.

The hotel also announced its new spa partner, a flagship Amani Spa, which will open on 1 May 2019.

The property’s commitment to renewable energy has come to life with the installation of Cape Town’s largest hybrid solar photo-voltaic solution, reducing the property’s reliance on conventional energy and heating sources.

By day travellers can enjoy the myriad cultural and historical experiences and by night they’re only a street away from the vibe of Long, Kloof and Bree Streets.

The hotel is just seven minutes away from iconic sites like Table Mountain and the V&A Waterfront, making it the ideal holiday launchpad for one of the most sought-after destinations in the world.

