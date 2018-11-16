The categories in the 2019 Responsible Tourism Awards Africa can attract strong entrants from across Africa. We know that there are responsible tourism stories that have not been heard. We’re calling on the public and tourism trade colleagues to help us identify them. After all, tourists and the trade have travelled the length and breadth of Africa and have first-hand experience. You know who the contenders for the awards could be and can encourage them to enter by nominating them for the awards. The six categories open for nominations and entries are:

Best for Resource Management in Water or Waste

Best Sustainable Event

Best for Habitat and/or Species Conservation

Best for Community Benefit

Best Responsible Experience in Culture or Heritage

Best Responsible Attraction

Entrants are automatically entered into a seventh category – the Best for Global Goals Reporting – which was introduced in 2018 in recognition of the role of tourism in contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals.



How to enter or make a nomination

An organisation can enter the awards via one of two pathways. In the first, a member of the public or tourism industry may nominate an organisation, providing relevant contact details for the nominee on the nomination form. The nominee will then be asked to complete a questionnaire. Interested organisations may also enter through the direct pathway without being nominated.

Nominations for the 2019 Responsible Tourism Awards Africa close on 23 November 2018 and entries close on 7 December 2018.