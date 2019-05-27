Addo Marine Park is one of the 3 new SANParks marine protected areas to explore. Pic: Supplied

It has taken over over a decade of planning to increase South Africa's Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), which started as far back as 2006.



According to SANParks National Marine Co-ordinator, Dr Ané Oosthuizen,hundreds of planning and stakeholder meetings and negotiations with communities and industries such as oil and gas, mining, fisheries, and aquaculture took place. Planners and lawyers spent five years developing the shape, size and regulations for these MPAs with many compromises on all sides.





This increased our protected oceans from 0.43% to 5%, and three of the new areas fall under the management of South Africa's National Parks (SANParks) - the Addo Elephant National Park MPA, Robben Island MPA (to be managed by Table Mountain National Park) and Namaqua National Park MPA.



