After a devasting fire, Lanzerac Wine Estate reopened on July 1. Picture: Lanzerac Wine Estate.

After a devastating fire that damaged the main building at Lanzerac Wine Estate in the Western Cape last year, the 5-star hotel had to undergo many changes. The hotel, which reopened after a year-long restoration project in July, is known for its lush vineyards and views of the towering Jonkershoek Mountains.



Project Coordinator and Designer Con van der Colff told IOL Travel about some of the new changes:



The Manor Kitchen





The kitchen was once an old distillery. “Significant effort was made to recreate the interior of the old structure. It now filled with gleaming stainless steel equipment to resemble the original distillery,” said Van der Colff

Guests will get the chance to peek into the kitchen from the dining area while the chefs create a fine dining feast.

Each room has a unique touch





Lanzerac Wine Estate has 53 bedrooms and suites, each with its own unique feel. Van der Colff began the decoration process by selecting a centrepiece. He then built the look and feel of the room around that particular focal point. “No two rooms are alike, yet all reflect the history of the estate with contemporary influences blended in,” he said.



Boardrooms





All 5 of the boardrooms have been given a slight revamp, but the one to look out for is the Masters Study. It had been named after the former hotelier and owner David Rawdon.