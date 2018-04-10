Lufthansa recently introduced the conventional paper luggage tag called BAGTAG. Picture: Supplied.

Luggage tracking and electronic bags are all the rage now. One airline making the shift is Lufthansa. They recently introduced the conventional paper luggage tag called BAGTAG. The electronic luggage tag is as large as a smartphone and can be attached to any suitcase. It supports airline real-time tracking of luggage, allowing the traveller can track their luggage throughout their journey. The tag is used by Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines passengers via the Android version of the Lufthansa App and can be checked in at any Lufthansa Group baggage check-in counter and at all self-bag drop baggage vending machines.

Here’s 4 tips for better luggage management:



Carry-on luggage: The number of carry-on luggage items allowed depends on the travel class booked. For most travellers, more than one small luggage items may be carried. This usually includes a bag of 7kg or less and one handbag or laptop bag, as well as certain essential accessories for children or people with disabilities.

Free luggage: Travellers in the digital age are increasingly leaning towards a personalised in-flight experience and away from cost being the basis for their airline decision. Dr. André Schulz, General Manager Lufthansa Group, Southern Africa, said it was imperative for the airline to make use of the digital platforms to their advantage in creating personalised on-board experiences to generate loyalty with our customers in South Africa. The size, weight and quantity of free luggage and carry-on luggage items permitted on flights are subject to the airline’s criteria. However, excess and special luggage is charged at flat rates. This also applies to sports luggage that exceeds the limits of the free luggage allowance.

Luggage irregularities: Certain events, such as adverse weather conditions, technical problems in the luggage handling areas or a bag tag becoming detached, can sometimes lead to items of luggage being damaged or not arriving at the destination airport at the same time as their owners. “Immediately after dropping your luggage off at either the check-in counter or a self-service bag drop kiosk, it is now easy to call up your luggage receipt using the mobile boarding pass. This is also helpful, in the event of the traveller’s luggage being found after being lost,” said Dr. Schulz.



Digital luggage services: Enjoy the reassuring feeling of always knowing exactly where your baggage is located throughout your journey with digital baggage services. Lufthansa uses the DSP technology which tracks bags via the Star Alliance Baggage Hub, and collects relevant baggage information from a wide-range of sources; this allows travellers to control their luggage experience easier. Digitalisation has definitely made our lives easier as travellers are able to demand services for fast, simple and efficient experiences by tapping into consumers’ needs for greater convenience. When checking in at Lufthansa, passengers automatically receive an email with their luggage tag for ease of reference.



