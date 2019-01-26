Shobha Dhurumaj is the Marketing Manager at Mercure Hotel Group South Africa. Dhurumaj, who has a Master’s Degree focused in Business and Strategic Leadership from Cranfield University, speaks to Clinton Moodley about her job and her travels.
How did you enter this profession? When I left the aviation industry where I upskilled myself in various departments, from selling domestic and international tickets.
Describe a typical day for you? I am at the gym by 6 am and in the office by 7 am. It is only an 800m walking distance from Mercure, so this helps. I spend the rest of the day in meetings where I set-up for new and existing business, and marketing of the hotel.
If you were the president for a day, what would you do? I would bring back the death penalty, enforce recycling as the law and ban dustbins.
What has been your biggest achievement? The day I graduated with my Master’s Degree in London.
What is your favourite holiday destination and why? India. I am a 21st-century woman but deeply rooted in my culture. If we lose sight of it, we lose the uniqueness of the South African people.
Three things you would take on a deserted island? Sunscreen, knife and a water purification system.
What is your advice for people wanting to get into a career in the tourism industry? Be prepared to smile.
How do you unwind after a long day? Instrumental music because music is food for the spirit and soul.
Where do you see yourself in 5 years? I want to build a reputation as a forward-thinking sales guru who is a global leader for sales in the next 5 years.