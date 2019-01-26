Marketing Manager at Mercure Hotel Group South Africa, Shobha Dhurumaj. Pictured is Mercure Johannesburg Midrand Hotel.

Shobha Dhurumaj is the Marketing Manager at Mercure Hotel Group South Africa. Dhurumaj, who has a Master’s Degree focused in Business and Strategic Leadership from Cranfield University, speaks to Clinton Moodley about her job and her travels. Marketing Manager at Mercure Hotel Group South Africa, Shobha Dhurumaj. How did you enter this profession? When I left the aviation industry where I upskilled myself in various departments, from selling domestic and international tickets. Describe a typical day for you? I am at the gym by 6 am and in the office by 7 am. It is only an 800m walking distance from Mercure, so this helps. I spend the rest of the day in meetings where I set-up for new and existing business, and marketing of the hotel. If you were the president for a day, what would you do? I would bring back the death penalty, enforce recycling as the law and ban dustbins.

What has been your biggest achievement? The day I graduated with my Master’s Degree in London.

What is your favourite holiday destination and why? India. I am a 21st-century woman but deeply rooted in my culture. If we lose sight of it, we lose the uniqueness of the South African people.

Three things you would take on a deserted island? Sunscreen, knife and a water purification system.

What is your advice for people wanting to get into a career in the tourism industry? Be prepared to smile.

How do you unwind after a long day? Instrumental music because music is food for the spirit and soul.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? I want to build a reputation as a forward-thinking sales guru who is a global leader for sales in the next 5 years.

[email protected]



