5 minutes with Radisson's Tim Cordon

Senior Area Vice President MEA of Radisson Hotel Group Tim Cordon chats to Clinton Moodley about the future of airport hotels and what a day in his life entails. This is what he had to say: The role of airport hotels has changed drastically. Do you know what will be its future? Airport hotels have the potential to play a role in the future as airports consider the implications of leveraging the latest technologies and rethinking the travel process to eliminate weaknesses that make the industry susceptible to the spread of diseases, such as Covid-19. Primarily, airport hotels could be included in plans such as early processing of passengers, for example, to help reduce interaction times at airports. How can airports be innovative? Inevitably technology plays a large role here. A recent trip through Dubai airport used facial recognition to allow me to pass through immigration without even needing to stop walking, never mind hand over documents. More widespread adoption of this kind of approach will certainly drive significant innovation.

Since travel restrictions have been eased, what has been the hotel brand's progress?

With the easing of restrictions on regional travel in Africa, it now gives a unique opportunity for Africans to explore the delights of their continent and enjoy some incredible experiences. Radisson has placed a significant amount of attention in implementing the highest possible safety and hygiene protocols across all of our hotels in partnership with SGS, one of the world’s leading auditing and commissioning companies. We believe we’ve been able to achieve this while also ensuring that our guests have the usual great experiences they’ve come to expect from our hotels.

How did you remain on top of your game despite hotel closures due to travel restrictions and Covid-19?

Our strategy during this time was to try and keep all of our hotels open as hotels have to be kept maintained, clean and secure in any case. In South Africa, the business has come from varied sources outside of the norm, such as batches of oil-rig workers and staff for emergency call centres. We, however, understood the business could only go to the hotels that were opened. Our teams worked tirelessly to seek and secure business. They led by example to enhance the guest experience and adhere to strict safety protocols.

Can you describe your typical day?

It usually starts with breakfast with the children, followed by exercise on most days before I get to the office. The ‘office’ has two wings and jet engines so I have to be flexible and use my time effectively wherever I am. The focus is then always on our hotels, the team and our guests. No two days are the same, which is one of the things I love about my job and hotels in general.

Can you reveal any plans the hotel group has in the pipeline for South Africa?

We have established a clear strategy around creating scale in focus countries, namely South Africa, Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt, and other neighbouring countries. We aim to establish a cluster of hotels to translate synergies and operational efficiencies in specific geographies.

Covid-19 has accelerated our interest in the conversion of existing properties as owners seek ways to improve and secure their performance with stronger and more established brands such as our own. We have a long history of successful takeovers and this is likely to become a priority approach for us now.

We have set an objective to reach 150 hotels in operation and under development across Africa within the next five years. Today we are almost at the first milestone of 100 hotels, which then translates to an annual objective of 10 additional hotels to reach our target.