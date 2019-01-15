More travellers are booking their holidays on their mobile phones. In Trekk Soft’s 65 Travel Statistics to know in 2018-2019, it revealed that mobile bookings continued to increase. Here are some of their stats:
- Booking.com found that 80% of customers prefer to self-serve in order to get the information that they need. (TechRadar, 2018) Source: Google Consumer Insights, 2018
- In the US, data shows that 26% of travel searches in the fourth quarter of 2017 occurred on a mobile device. In other parts of the world, it’s even higher: Travel searches conducted on a mobile device totalled 47% in Europe; 40% in Asia; 38% in the Middle East and Africa; and 34% in Latin America. (Sojern Global Travel Insights, 2018.)
- Over 70% of U.S. travellers agree that they “always” use their smartphones when travelling, up from 41% in 2015. Travellers most frequently use their mobile devices to research activities or attractions, to locate shopping areas and restaurants, or to look up directions. (Google Consumer Insights, 2018).
- 70% of requests to Google Assistant are expressed in natural language, meaning that people are getting more comfortable having conversations with computers. (Google/Phocuswright, 2017).
- Over 1 in 3 travellers across countries are interested in using digital assistants to research or book travel, and they’re already searching for everything from hotels to flights, and things to do in-destination. (Google/Phocuswright, 2017)
Source: Trekk Soft’s 65 Travel Statistics to know in 2018-2019.