6th annual African attractions management conference goes virtual

Cape Town - The African Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions (AAVEA) has announced that it will be taking its annual conference to a virtual platform on August 20.

The association said that owing to the effects of Covid-19, AAVEA had taken the decision to scale down its normal two-day, in-person conference to a one-day virtual meeting. The conference is now in its sixth year.

According to AAVEA, all of the elements that made the event a success in the past would still be available to registered participants.

The conference programme will be hosted on the Socio App.

The line-up of international and local professionals and tourism leaders that will be taking part in the programme includes Sisa Ntshona from South African Tourism, Jakob Wahl from IAAPA, the Global Association for the Attractions Industry, Bernard Donoghue from the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions, the UK’s AAVEA, Kojo Bentum-Williams from UNWTO Africa, Tony Sefton from Vision XS, Joe Pine, co-author of The Experience Economy; and Colleen Dilenschneider, a leader of the next generation of non-profit executive management.