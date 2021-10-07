ACSA hits back at IATA: 'Accusations about airport tariffs are unfounded'

Durban – Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) is addressing recent accusations by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) about the company’s position on airport tariffs. They said that the comments were "not only unfortunate but are unfounded and lack a basic grasp of how tariffs are regulated in South Africa."

Willy Walsh, director-general of IATA said this week that some providers abused their positions to mitigate the loss caused by Covid-19. In his opening address earlier this week at the hybrid 77th Annual General Meeting of IATA in Boston, Walsh said that some airports and air navigation service providers sought to shore up their finances by recovering lost revenue from their airline customers. Walsh named several airport companies, including ACSA, as wanting to “raise charges by 38% in 2022,” to offset losses incurred as a result of Covid-19.

ACSA maintains that the allegations were "not supported by the facts." ACSA said in a statement: "His aggressive response is unnecessary in an industry that depends more than ever on collaborative responses to the global crisis in aviation and post-pandemic recovery." According to ACSA, their aeronautical tariffs, including aircraft landing fees, aircraft parking fees and a passenger service charges, were determined by an independent Economic Regulating Committee (RC).

"It is the RC that took a decision to suspend Airports Company South Africa’s 2022-2026 Tariff Permission Application and thus run the current 2019-2023 Permission to the end. The 2019-2023 Permission allows for tariff increases of 3.3% in 2021/22 and 3.1% in 2022/23," it revealed. They said the "consideration for possible tariff increases in 2022/23 was initiated by the RC". CEO Mpumi Mpofu said ACSA was invited by the RC to submit proposals on how the committee could assist regulated entities to be financially sustainable without placing an undue burden on users.

Mpofu said the company responded by suggesting an increase in tariffs of 35%. ACSA believes the increase will allow Airports Company South Africa to break even in the year 2022/23 after accumulating losses in the previous three years. "It is important to bear in mind that Airports Company South Africa tariffs were reduced by 35.5% in the 2017/18 financial year, to the benefit of airlines and passengers.