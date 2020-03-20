Acsa implements travel restrictions

Airports Company South Africa has, together with other relevant aviation authorities, implemented air travel restrictions as detailed in the International Air Services (Covid19 Restrictions on The Movement Of Air Travel) Regulations, 2020.

These regulations provide for a ban of passenger air travel from the countries deemed high risk as per the president’s declaration in terms of the National Disaster.

Countries which are deemed as high risk include South Korea, Italy, Spain, Iran, Germany, United State of America, United Kingdom, China and France.

The following revealed that should an airline from a high-risk country land in South Africa, ATNS together with Airports Company South Africa will follow the process that they have in place where the aircraft will be redirected to a remote parking apron and the relevant authorities will be notified.

Foreign nationals from high-risk countries will not be allowed to disembark the aircraft. The inbound crew will be screened and quarantined.