ACSA issues alert on low jet fuel stocks at Cape Town International Airport

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said it had issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) updating airlines about jet fuel supply constraints at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA). According to the airport company, it received a report from fuel suppliers signalling further delays on the delivery of jet fuel to CTIA.

Story continues below Advertisement

ACSA said in a statement it had been working closely with airlines to reduce uplift out of Cape Town; and due to the added risks had had to introduce further restrictions on fuel uplift to conserve fuel stocks until a new consignment of jet fuel arrived. The company said it would continue to work with airlines to limit impact on flight operations, including reducing passenger loads. Based on the current risk assessment report, airlines have been requested to conduct technical stops to uplift fuel at alternative airports.

The airports company also said it would remain in constant contact with all affected stakeholders to explore and implement possible mitigating factors. It called on all its partners to ensure that passengers were updated with the latest flight schedules. “At present, there is no impact on scheduled flights, however passengers are requested and urged to continuously monitor developments around this issue. ACSA teams are working round the clock to ensure that the public and all affected stakeholders have access to the latest information,” the airports management company said.

Story continues below Advertisement