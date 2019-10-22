ACSA to work with grounded flights









South African Airways (SAA) and Comair are currently working around the clock to ensure a speedy resolution. Picture: Supplied. Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) will work with the affected airlines grounded due to irregular findings uncovered during a recent audit of South African Airways Technical (SAAT). South African Airways (SAA) and Comair are currently working around the clock to ensure a speedy resolution. Airports Company South Africa said the company was “aware of the notification by the South African Civil Aviation Authority to Comair and SAA that certain of their aircraft may not be flown until issues identified by the authority have been resolved.” The statement added: “We are working with the affected airlines to understand their respective contingency plans and what the potential impact of the SACAA directive on airport operations. “Airports Company South Africa will provide further information as soon as it is available to us. In the meantime, affected passengers should remain in contact with their respective airlines.”

Comair announced that a third of Comair’s services have been affected due to the notice received from the SACAA.

“We are continuously updating our contingency plans and communicating with our customers by SMS, however, to avoid unnecessary frustration, customers can check revised departure times on kulula.com, ba.com or Comair.co.za.

“Our staff are working hard to ensure minimum disruption to our customers. We are actively working with SAAT and SACAA to find a speedy solution. We thank all our customers for their understanding and patience,” the statement added.

When asked for comment, Comair representative Stephen Forbes said Comair was not doing any interviews at the moment.

There were no recent updates from SAA.



