Africa Travel Week's new virtual series keeps travel industry #INTHEKNOW

Africa Travel Week, in partnership with Big Ambitions, has pioneered a series of short and sharp virtual industry events as part of the new Africa Travel Week Connect digital platform. Megan Oberholzer, Portfolio Director for Travel, Tourism and Creative Industries at Reed Exhibitions, said the company launched Africa Travel Week Connect as a platform for stakeholders to connect. "We found that there’s a greater need than ever for the industry to connect. The bite-sized #INTHEKNOW brainstorming events are part of this new platform and aim to bring together the greatest minds in travel and tourism to come up with innovative solutions to some of the most difficult challenges we’ve ever faced," said Oberholzer. Natalia Rosa, Managing Director, Big Ambitions, said the concept was born after they realised the fatigue of many stuck in hours-long webinars for over a month. The first #INTHEKNOW event took place last week.

It saw industry players come up with concrete solutions on how travel companies can prepare for a possible December timeline for domestic tourism recovery as predicted by Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

According to a press statement, the tourism industry agreed that a December timeline for domestic tourism recovery was a too conservative approach and that the industry could play a valuable part in convincing the government that a shorter recovery time frame would not only be possible but also much less risky than anticipated.

A few of the suggestions included a risk assessment that would take into consideration occupancy levels of hotels and the remoteness of the destination, as well as checklists on safety measures. Greater collaboration will be needed across the industry and common agreements will need to be put into place.

Tourism players also formulated the need for an information hub where industry players can find an overview of safety standards and best practice for hotels, lodges, transport and attractions.

This information hub could also outline airline practices and the gradual reopening of routes as well as destination constraints and guidelines and business advice.

The next #INTHEKNOW series will be held on Thursday, May 28 at 2pm. email [email protected] or visit www.atwconnect.com.