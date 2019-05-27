“Imagine the sense of excitement when visiting a friend’s exquisite house and then the feeling of warmth when you are welcomed and made to feel completely at home. That’s what we’re trying to create with Home* Suite Hotels” says Gidon Novick of Lucid Ventures.
Novick is also and the founder of kulula.com.and launched the SLOW Lounge Concept.
The 25-80 key hotels, targeted at discerning business travellers and well-travelled tourists, are located in key, trendy urban and commercial nodes across South Africa.
The first hotel is located on the corner of Oxford and Bristol Roads in Rosebank, Johannesburg. A second Rosebank hotel is being developed and another in Sandton.
Three hotels are planned for Cape Town in Sea Point, Gardens and De Waterkant.
According to Novick, travellers are looking for the facilities of a large international hotel brand and the intimacy of smaller boutique hotel, while location and design are important, service is the magical ingredient.
Home* Suite Hotels guests can look forward to home-style, accessible meals served in the open plan kitchen, Chromecast in-room entertainment system, Gym access at Virgin Active clubs in the area and a resident dog adopted from a local shelter
Rates at Home* Suite Hotels start at ZAR 2 100 per room per night (single or double occupancy).
Check out their website.