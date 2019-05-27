“Imagine the sense of excitement when visiting a friend’s exquisite house and then the feeling of warmth when you are welcomed and made to feel completely at home. That’s what we’re trying to create with Home* Suite Hotels” says Gidon Novick of Lucid Ventures.





Novick is also and the founder of kulula.com.and launched the SLOW Lounge Concept.





The rooms in Home* Suite Hotel in Bristol, Rosebank are spacious, light and airy. Pic: Supplied

The 25-80 key hotels, targeted at discerning business travellers and well-travelled tourists, are located in key, trendy urban and commercial nodes across South Africa.

The first hotel is located on the corner of Oxford and Bristol Roads in Rosebank, Johannesburg. A second Rosebank hotel is being developed and another in Sandton.

Three hotels are planned for Cape Town in Sea Point, Gardens and De Waterkant.