Africa’s Travel Indaba and Lilizela Awards cancelled

The tourism sector has been hard hit by the lockdown. And now two major calendar events are being pulled this year.

Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, has confirmed that the 2020 Africa’s Travel Indaba and the Annual Lilizela Awards have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the tourism industry had to re-evaluate and assess a number of business events which were scheduled to take place this year.

This included Africa’s Travel Indaba 2020, which was scheduled to take place from 12 to 14 May 2020 as well as the Lilizela Awards scheduled for November 2020.

Africa's Travel Indaba 2020 has been cancelled.

Speaking during a tourism industry webinar last Wednesday, Kubayi-Ngubane said: “When we initially postponed Africa’s Travel Indaba 2020 we were hoping that we would be able to host the event during tourism month in September. Currently it is looking very unlikely. Tourism activities and events can only start once the country moves to Level One restrictions.”

Indaba remains one of the most powerful platforms for Africa to showcase to the world our unique and warm African tourism story while profiling, among others, our cultural, heritage and artistic assets.

Kubayi-Ngubane also confirmed the cancellation of the Lilizela Awards on the webinar. The Awards recognize and celebrate tourism businesses for tourism excellence, their contribution to South Africa’s global competitiveness and for growing tourism’s contribution towards GDP and job creation.