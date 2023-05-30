Africa’s Travel Indaba highlights power of collaboration, says Anton Gillis Kruger Gate CEO

The tourism sector has faced unpredicted challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the road to recovery demanded collective action. It was therefore heartening to see that the industry embraced the ethos, which allowed significant strides in the past year, says Anton Gillis, the Kruger Gate CEO.

South Africa welcomed 5.7 million tourists during January to December 2022, marking a remarkable increase of 152% compared to the previous year. Arrivals from other African countries constituted the most substantial source of visitors, with four million arrivals. The figures reflect the power of collaboration and underline the importance of a united approach in driving South Africa's tourism recovery.

''However, it is essential to address the challenges that still loom large over South Africa's tourism landscape. The difficulty for international travellers to obtain visas and extend their stays remains a significant hurdle,'' says Gillis. ''It is crucial for the government and relevant authorities to streamline visa processes and create an environment that encourages longer visits. This will not only attract more tourists but also enable them to explore the diverse offerings of the country thoroughly.'' There's no denying that South Africa's crime rate is a major concern for international buyers, and load shedding doesn't help either. It's crucial to face the challenges head-on.

By taking proactive steps, like boosting security efforts and investing in sustainable energy solutions, South Africa can tackle the issues and build an environment that promotes trust and confidence among visitors. It’s essential to acknowledge the issues and take action to create a safer and more reliable place for everyone Gillis says the weakening of the rand can no longer be relied upon as the sole motivation for international travellers to visit South Africa.

‘’It is essential for operators to elevate their offerings and create world-class experiences that captivate visitors from around the globe.’’ However, despite the challenges, there are positive aspects to take away from Africa’s Travel Indaba — the eagerness for collaboration and partnerships. The collective effort to promote South Africa to the world strengthens the industry, uplifts communities and solidifies the country’s position as a premier travel destination. ‘’I am proud to witness the determination and passion within our industry. Together, we will continue to strengthen South Africa’s position in the global travel market, offering unforgettable experiences and leaving a lasting impression on all who visit our beautiful country. Africa’s Travel Indaba serves as a catalyst for this transformation, enabling us to showcase the best of what South Africa has to offer to the world,“ says Gillis.