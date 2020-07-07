After the pandemic subsides, would you work on holiday?

With remote working becoming a new norm during the pandemic, Club Med has introduced the ‘Work Hub’ concept at their resorts around the world. The concept aims to integrate work and play as well as take away the pressures of working from home.

Club Med Southern Africa Vice President Olivier Hannaert shared a bit more on the concept.

"We trust that people, now more than ever, will want to live the present moment fully. We want to offer our guests the opportunity to experience every moment – whether engaging in work or play – with the best infrastructure, surrounded by their loved ones in some of the most beautiful places on earth," said Hannaert.

So, how would this be different from hotels that offer business facilities? According to the company, the Club Med ‘Work Hub’ concept gives people the chance to get away with their families for well-earned post-pandemic relaxation, while still getting time to work remotely well-equipped spaces.

State of the art business infrastructure will be available for guests, and with award-winning kids’ clubs on site, juggling work and family time is made easy as trained "Children can be entertained while parents catch up on some work. With this comes more freedom – a scenic commute and more flexibility. And once work is done, there are over 49 signature activities for the family to enjoy together," said Hannaert.