Air Canada grounds first officer pilot for wearing pro-Palestinian colours in uniform

The Canadian Airline, Air Canada grounded a pilot to a Montreal-based B787 for wearing pro-Palestinian colours while in uniform, The Toronto Sun reported on Tuesday. As per the Toronto Sun, the action was taken after concerns about the social media posts allegedly containing profane commentary about Israel from the pilot.

"The pilot was taken out of service as of yesterday," reported The Toronto Sun quoting Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick "We did this because this individual's opinions and publications on social media do not represent Air Canada's views in any way," said Fitzpatrick. "This person has never been authorized to speak publicly while identifying themselves as an Air Canada employee."