Air France introduces new products for young globetrotters

In all cabins on Air France long-haul flights, children now receive a new fun-filled activity kit from cabin crew to keep them ‘busy’ with imaginative role-play games during their trip, and they can even make use of it at home. Inside, they will find a little dog-shaped figurine with a suitcase, a plane in the airline’s colours, a runway jigsaw puzzle, an activity book and coloured pencils. The kit also includes a fun French bakery decor.

Story continues below Advertisement

The kit is available to all young travellers during in-flight meal service; “kids” menu is exclusively made up of organic products on flights departing from Paris and is automatically offered to kids aged 2 to 6. Beyond the age of 6, the child’s parents can reserve the kid’s menu at no charge up to 24 hours before departure. As part of an eco-friendly approach, the kit is free of plastic. Each item is made of FSC wood (obtained from sustainably managed forests) or recycled paper and cardboard. Picture: Supplied. Air France also offers new products for families travelling with infants under the age of 2. In all cabins on Air France long-haul flights, customers receive an adorable kraft paper kit containing a cuddly toy dog made of reusable and recyclable soft materials.

In the La Première, Business and Premium Economy cabins, this kit also comes with a cute pouch in the Air France colours and certified organic Castéra thermal water made in France. Throughout the trip, Air France also offers other fun activities for young travellers. Alongside special meals and fun activity kits, there is a dedicated selection of entertainment programmes, including music, cartoons and an introduction to meditation. A selection of 16 children’s magazines can also be downloaded from the Air France Play app. Air France welcomes children aged 4 to 17 travelling alone; with the "Kids Solo" service, Air France staff accompany them and ensure their safety. Thanks to the Air France app, parents can follow each stage of their trip, from departure at the airport to arrival at the destination.