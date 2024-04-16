Air France is now serving in-flight menus from Michelin-starred French chefs

Air France will be unveiling new in-flight menus created by distinguished names in the world of cuisine. As an ambassador for French fine dining, the company aims to showcase French haute cuisine around the world. On departure from Paris, triple Michelin-starred French chef Arnaud Lallement will be creating new dishes in the Business cabin, alongside renowned pastry chef Nina Métayer.

In the Premium Economy cabin, customers will be served meals created by the single Michelin-starred chef, Frédéric Simonin. To create these menus, the chefs work together with the in-flight catering service Servair, using fresh, local produce that changes with the seasons. The new menus started in April.

As part of the airline’s commitment to more responsible catering, the meat, poultry, milk products and eggs on each menu are of French origin, and the fish sourced from sustainable fisheries on departure from Paris. Vegetarian menus are also available in the different cabins on all the airline’s flights. In the long-haul Business cabin, the triple Michelin-starred French chef Arnaud Lallement proposes a contemporary and gourmet cuisine, with a selection of nine new gourmet creations.

Dishes including polenta on stir-fried vegetables, creamy eggplant and red pepper coulis, crab and shrimp ravioli, Brittany curry sauce, and stir-fried spinach will delight passengers. “For Air France, I wanted to remember the seasons, to let my unconscious speak, as if in hypnosis. Sharing with travellers a gourmet pleasure marked by emotion and indulgence”, explained Arnaud Lallement. Since 2023, Air France has entrusted its dessert menu to a signature pastry chef in the Business cabin.

Crowned World Pastry Chef 2023, chef Nina Métayer will be preparing three new sweet treats for the company’s customers. The chef’s caramel, hazelnut and velvety dark chocolate slice, coconut lime mango slice, and the “Individuel” gourmet chocolate delight will be on the menu. World Pastry Chef 2023, chef Nina Métayer will be preparing three new sweet treats for the company’s customers. Picture: Supplied “I created these desserts as real travel companions. My gourmet yet light pastries are designed to offer travellers a feast for the senses while evoking the charm of faraway destinations”, said Nina Métayer.