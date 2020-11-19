Air France-KLM prepares for Covid-19 vaccine airlift

Paris - Air France-KLM is among airlines gearing up for the challenge of transporting millions of doses of temperature-sensitive Covid-19 vaccines in the midst of a travel slump.

Breakthrough vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna have yet to win final approval, but the drug makers, their logistics and cargo providers are not waiting for a green light to activate freight plans.

Air France-KLM, which has decades of experience shipping medicines and vaccines in temperature-controlled conditions, is preparing a test run in coming days to fly out dummy vaccine shipments, likely from KLM's Amsterdam-Schiphol hub.

The task is complicated by the conditions required by the Pfizer and Moderna shots - with respective storage temperatures of minus 80 Celsius and minus 20C.

"It's going to be a major logistics challenge," said Air France cargo chief Christophe Boucher, citing the "massive"volume of vaccines to be distributed globally.