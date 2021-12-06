Air France resumes SA flights

Air France has resumed flights between Paris and Johannesburg and Cape Town over the weekend. Johannesburg flights began on December 4, 2021, and leave from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) daily other than Monday. There are also daily flights from Johannesburg to CDG except for Tuesday.

Cape Town flights resumed today, from December 6, from CDG–CPT, on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Flights from CPT–CDG take place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Air France cancelled its flights from Johannesburg to Paris on November 26, and Cape Town to Paris on November 27.

"Flights to and from South Africa were cancelled on Saturday, November 27, and Sunday, November 28. "As part of the ’Air France Protect’ measures, all Air France tickets are fully modifiable and refundable up to the day of departure for travel up to 30 June 2022. Customers can change their reservation at no cost, or obtain a refundable credit voucher if they no longer wish to travel. “If the flight is cancelled by the airline, the customer can choose to postpone their trip, request a full ticket refund or receive a credit voucher, which is also refundable if not used," the airline said in a statement.

Air France said the new regulations issued by the French government became effective on December 4, 2021. “South Africa has been placed on the ‘Scarlet Red’ country list. As a result of this, new entry and exit regulations have been implemented for travel between South Africa and France," it said. Air France said the new requirements apply to passengers with France as a final destination.