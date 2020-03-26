Air France–KLM suspends scheduled flights to and from SA

Air France–KLM has announced it will suspend its scheduled flights from and to South Africa due to the announced lockdown by President Cyril Ramamphosa.

In compliance with the measures of the South African government, announced on March 25, Air France–KLM will suspend all flights between South Africa and Europe.

The prohibition of all international and domestic flights will become effective during the night of March to March 27 at midnight.

The last KLM flight between Cape Town and Amsterdam (all times are local):





The last KLM flight between Johannesburg and Amsterdam (all times are local):





During the suspension of our services, you can reach Air France–KLM via the following channels: