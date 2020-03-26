Air France–KLM suspends scheduled flights to and from SA
Air France–KLM has announced it will suspend its scheduled flights from and to South Africa due to the announced lockdown by President Cyril Ramamphosa.
In compliance with the measures of the South African government, announced on March 25, Air France–KLM will suspend all flights between South Africa and Europe.
The prohibition of all international and domestic flights will become effective during the night of March to March 27 at midnight.
The last KLM flight between Cape Town and Amsterdam (all times are local):
The last KLM flight between Johannesburg and Amsterdam (all times are local):
During the suspension of our services, you can reach Air France–KLM via the following channels:
- Air France and KLM websites 24h/24: www.airfrance.co.za or www.klm.co.za
- Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
- Facebook: KLM South Africa
- Twitter: Air France ZA
- For urgent queries only, call +49 69 2999 3772 or +49 69 2999 3770 (Monday to Friday: 8am to 8pm. Saturday and Sunday: 9am to 5pm)
For more information on flight reservations, changes, refunds and re-bookings, please consult the dedicated pages on the Air France and KLM websites: www.airfrance.co.za, www.klm.co.za
As far as international visitors in SA goes, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane issued a letter to all establishments, including AirBnB, requesting information about international tourists in the country.
In a statement on the Department of Tourism’s website, the government said it was applying strict protocols for international tourists in the country.
She reiterated that South Africans who had returned from high-risk coronavirus countries such as China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, the UK and the US, would be placed under quarantine for 14 days.