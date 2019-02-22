Last night marked the return of the annual Air Mauritius Travel Oscars Awards, where several winners were announced at a ceremony held in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.
The evening's theme, In the Clouds with Air Mauritius, made for some interesting decor and lovely pics. “We value the dynamic travel industry in Southern Africa and the solid partnerships we have established," said Carla da Silva, Regional Manager, South Africa and Latin America.
"This past year was an exciting year, as Air Mauritius became the first airline globally to operate the Airbus A350-900 and the Airbus A330-900neo simultaneously, following the launch of these new generation aircraft."
A number of award categories were presented on the night, including:
Top Performer 2018: Beachcomber Tours
Top Marketing Partner 2018: Travelstart
Top Travel Smart Marketing Partner 2018: Beachcomber Tours
Top Beyond Mauritius 2018: One Stop Travel and Tours
Top Travel Smart Partner 2018: Beachcomber Tours
Top Committed Seats Partner Beyond 2018: One Stop Travel and Tours
Top Johannesburg Partner 2018: The Holiday Factory
Top Cape Town Partner 2018: Beachcomber Tours
Top Durban Partner 2018: One Stop Travel and Tours
Top Market Share Partner 2018: One Stop Travel and Tours
Most Innovative Thinker 2018: Candice May
Highest Growth Partner 2018: One Stop Travel and Tours
Top Partner Zambia 2018: Voyagers Zambia
Top Partner Namibia 2018: Rennies Travel
Top Partner Botswana 2018: Skylink Travel