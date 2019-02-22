“Travel models have advanced and exciting online booking tools have been developed by numerous partners, resulting in dynamic platforms, supported by the latest technology"

Last night marked the return of the annual Air Mauritius Travel Oscars Awards, where several winners were announced at a ceremony held in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg. The evening's theme, In the Clouds with Air Mauritius, made for some interesting decor and lovely pics. “We value the dynamic travel industry in Southern Africa and the solid partnerships we have established," said Carla da Silva, Regional Manager, South Africa and Latin America.

"This past year was an exciting year, as Air Mauritius became the first airline globally to operate the Airbus A350-900 and the Airbus A330-900neo simultaneously, following the launch of these new generation aircraft."

A number of award categories were presented on the night, including:

Top Performer 2018: Beachcomber Tours

Top Marketing Partner 2018: Travelstart

Top Travel Smart Marketing Partner 2018: Beachcomber Tours

Top Beyond Mauritius 2018: One Stop Travel and Tours

Top Travel Smart Partner 2018: Beachcomber Tours

Top Committed Seats Partner Beyond 2018: One Stop Travel and Tours

Top Johannesburg Partner 2018: The Holiday Factory

Top Cape Town Partner 2018: Beachcomber Tours

Top Durban Partner 2018: One Stop Travel and Tours

Top Market Share Partner 2018: One Stop Travel and Tours

Most Innovative Thinker 2018: Candice May

Highest Growth Partner 2018: One Stop Travel and Tours

Top Partner Zambia 2018: Voyagers Zambia

Top Partner Namibia 2018: Rennies Travel

Top Partner Botswana 2018: Skylink Travel







