Air Namibia to resume flights to Joburg and Cape Town

RUSTENBURG - Air Namibia will resume its South African routes at the end of the month, the airline said on Tuesday. "We are excited to be back! Effective 28 October, Air Namibia will offer flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town. Book your flight now," the airline said on its Twitter account. Flights from Windhoek to Johannesburg are expected to resume on October 28, and from Windhoek to Cape Town on October 30. There will be a direct flight from Cape Town to Windhoek and via Walvis Bay. Daily newspaper The Namibian reported on Tuesday that the direct Windhoek–Johannesburg route will be operated on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, whereas the two flights between Windhoek and Cape Town, both direct and via Walvis Bay, will be available on Fridays and Sundays.

The airline's acting chief commercial officer, Theo Mberirua, told the newspaper that this was in line with the airline's restart plan after a long break due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) reported that Zambia’s high commissioner to Namibia, Stella Libongani, has advised Zambians intending to enter Namibia to notify the mission in Lusaka in writing 14 days prior to travel.

She told the broadcaster that Namibia had reopened selected points of entry, including Katima Mulilo border post, with effect from October 14, but that entry into the country was still subject to health regulations.

She said all travellers must have a negative Covid-19 test result not older than seven days.

She called on all Zambians returning to or wishing to travel to Namibia for business, educational, health or tourism purposes to strictly adhere to the health regulations set to control the spread of Covid-19.

- African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Yaron Blecher