Air Seychelles adds Tel Aviv back to its route network

Air Seychelles has added Tel Aviv back to its route network after restarting its commercial passenger services between Israel and the Seychelles.

Seychelles’s national carrier operated its first flight from Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday, November 17, arriving at the Seychelles International Airport at 7.45am.

During the month of November, Air Seychelles will operate four-weekly flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from Tel Aviv to the Seychelles.

Etihad Airways will also start daily flights to Tel Aviv in March after the United Arab Emirates and Israel's established formal ties this year, Reuters reported.

Flight will start March 28 and will be timed to connect with Etihad services to and from China, Thailand, India and Australia, the state-owned carrier said in a statement.