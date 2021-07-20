Air Seychelles milestone: New direct connection to Kazakhstan starts in August

As the world starts to open travel, Air Seychelles will tick off another milestone when it starts a direct connection into Kazakhstan's Almaty in August. The airline said the new charter flights would be operated by the airline’s A320neo jetliner that boasts 168 seats.

The direct connection is expected to draw more than 500 visitors to Seychelles, a huge boost for the tourist-reliant destination. Once in the Seychelles, travellers can spend their time in Mahe, Praslin and La Digue. "For this new market to Seychelles, the initial phase is to introduce the national flag carrier and destination Seychelles to the people of Kazakhstan. After this awareness and interest is built, a more long-term series of flights will commence in October for the winter months," the airline said. The first flight is set to depart Almaty International Airport on August 2. The nine-hour flight will land at the Seychelles International Airport by mid-morning on August 3, 2021.