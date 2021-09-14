Air Seychelles set to resume SA flights from Sep 26

Air Seychelles will reinstate commercial passenger services between Johannesburg and Seychelles from September 26, 2021, the airline said on Tuesday. The reinstatement comes after South Africa was removed from the restricted countries list on Monday.

Air Seychelles will operate two flights a week, departing from O R Tambo International Airport on Saturdays and Sundays. A late evening service on Saturdays will be added. Additional mid-week flights will be added from November. "To maximise their holiday, visitors can also book their connections from Johannesburg up to Praslin without having to overnight in Mahé," the airline said in a statement. Flight HM060 will depart O R Tambo International Airport on Sundays at 1.50pm and arrive in Seychelles at 8.45pm. Flight HM061 will depart Seychelles at 9.25am and arrive in Johannesburg at 12.30pm. The late evening Saturday service will depart from Johannesburg at 7.05pm and arrive in Seychelles at 2am on Sunday.