Air Seychelles temporarily suspends international flights

Air Seychelles has suspended all flights across its regional network due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The decision by the airline taken follows intensified travel advisories, national lockdowns and closures at ports of entry within the Indian Ocean, South Africa, India as well as in Seychelles to combat the spread of covid-19.

The airline also revised its domestic schedule. It will offer only two rotations between Mahe and Praslin daily from March 26. Travellers across the airline’s network are advised to alter their dates of travel without incurring a change fee. For those unsure of their exact travelling dates, Air Seychelles suggests cancelling their reservation now, and rebook without a fee for travel at a later time.

Remco Althuis, Chief Executive Officer said the airline is suspending international flying for the first time since its 41 year existence.

“Our priority now is to ensure the safety of our employees and fellow citizens, while also focusing our energy on maintaining vital cargo supply chains to the country. We hope to resume normal commercial operations as soon as the situation improves,” he said.