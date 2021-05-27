Air Seychelles to resume flights from Johannesburg to Seychelles, Maldives, in June

Air Seychelles will resume direct services from Johannesburg to the Seychelles and Maldives this June.

The flights will be operated on Wednesdays and Saturdays from O R Tambo International Airport to Seychelles starting from June 5.

The airline said it would include an overnight service on Saturday nights to provide more flexibility to those planning a quick getaway.

“To maximise their holiday, travellers can also book their connections from Johannesburg up to Praslin without having to overnight in Mahé,” the airline said in a statement.

Air Seychelles flight HM060 will depart OR Tambo International Airport at 1.30pm and arrive at Seychelles at 8.45pm.

Flight HM061 bound to South Africa will depart the archipelago at 9.25am to arrive in Johannesburg at 12.30am.

The overnight Saturday service will depart from Johannesburg at 00.45am on Sunday and arrive in Seychelles at 7.45am.

The airline also revealed plans for SA flights to the Maldives from June 12.

The airline said the flight will make a brief stop in Seychelles before heading to Male’s International Airport.

The returning flights from Male scheduled on Saturdays will allow ample time for travellers to unwind and soak up the sun.

What travellers should know

Travellers to Seychelles, regardless of vaccination status, will need to present a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before your trip.

They also need to provide proof of valid travel insurance and completed mandatory Health Travel Authorisation at seychelles.govtas.com will also be required upon check-in before departure.