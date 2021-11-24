Air Seychelles to resume India flights from December

Air Seychelles will resume scheduled passenger flights between India and Seychelles this December. Air Seychelles ceased its commercial services in Mumbai on March 25, 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, the airline has operated charter, repatriation and cargo flights on this route, using its fleet of A320neo aircraft.

The announcement follows the travel restrictions between the two countries as announced by the local Ministry of Health this month. From December 2, 2021, Air Seychelles will operate weekly flights from Mumbai to Seychelles, increasing to two flights a week from January 2022, with convenient onward connections to Johannesburg. Air Seychelles chief commercial officer Charles Johnson said with the return of flights to India, Air Seychelles is now flying to all of its pre-pandemic destinations,