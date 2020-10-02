Air Seychelles to resume limited service, includes Joburg route

Air Seychelles announced that it will resume limited passenger services across its regional network from Seychelles to Mauritius, Johannesburg and Tel Aviv this winter.

From November 1, 2020 to March 32, 2021 the following services will take flight:

Weekly flights to Johannesburg as from November 1, 2020, increasing to three flights a week starting from December 1, 2020.

Weekly flights to Mauritius as from November 1, 2020, increasing to two flights a week starting from December 1, 2020.

Twice per week service to Tel Aviv as from November 1, 2020.

“At Air Seychelles the safety of our guests and employees remains our top priority at all times,” commented Remco Althuis, Chief Executive Officer of Air Seychelles.

“As we start to re-establish our network with the gradual re-opening of borders, to ensure that we operate safely we will continue to implement all the required measures at each destination where we operate, by working closely with all stakeholders to safeguard the health of our guests and employees.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, travellers are advised to remain updated with the latest information regarding the procedure to be followed prior to and upon arrival at their country of destination.