Airbnb host receives backlash for sharing video on how she cancelled a guest’s booking hours before arrival

Social media users have reacted with disdain towards an Airbnb host who shared a video on how she and her co-host cancelled a guest’s stay at their Airbnb just hours before check-in. The Airbnb hosts, Qinisile Dlamini (@ladique) and her unnamed partner, received backlash from TikTok and Twitter users for their lack of decorum and the way they handled the guest.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the video titled “She refused to take her money back!!”, Dlamini recounts how she had to be the bearer of bad news and cancel on the guest who had paid for a night’s stay because her co-host had received a longer booking that would generate a bigger profit. There is no way this is right. Imagine your host cancelling on you in the morning because they got a better offer?? Or maybe I’m emotional as she says pic.twitter.com/gSmMLqvGMU — Palesa🌸 (@PalesaMbaliee) February 17, 2023 “We had gotten this lady’s booking maybe like a week before she was supposed to check in. Her booking was for only one night, about R2 000 or something like that. The day before she was supposed to check in, I think he got a very big booking on his side, maybe like R8 000 or R10 000, now the obvious point is to cancel that booking,” said Dlamini. Dlamini also revealed that the guest didn’t take the news of her stay being cancelled well and she refused their offer of getting her money back.

“Home girl refused. She did not want the money. She’s like I want that place! I’m like my sister I’m so sorry it’s not available, like I know it’s so messed up and I know I’m only telling you this. She’s like I want that place, I will call my lawyers,” said Dlamini. The video made its way to Twitter with Palesa Mbali commenting: “There is no way this is right. Imagine your host cancelling on you in the morning because they got a better offer?? Or maybe I’m emotional as she says.” Another user, Bongani Ntuli, shared his experience: “In 2018 we booked and paid R20 000+ for Airbnb in Cape Town for new years eve, on the 24th the host cancelled and said the place was flooded and would only be fixed in a month, we checked airbnb & it was then advertised at double the rate we had paid for the same dates.”

Story continues below Advertisement