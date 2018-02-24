Airbnb unveils roadmap to bring magical travel to everyone. Picture: Airbnb.

New property types, new tiers, Airbnb Collections and community recognition form key elements of a Roadmap launched this week to bring the benefits of local and authentic travel to everyone.

The Roadmap puts Airbnb on a path to more than 1 billion annual guests by 2028. Airbnb co-founders Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia inflated 3 airbeds in their San Francisco apartment and started what has become a global phenomenon in Travel 10 years ago. Today, Airbnb is one of the world’s largest accommodation platforms with 4.5 million places to stay in 81,000 cities.

Over the last 10 years, Airbnb guests have checked into an Airbnb more than 300 million times.

As it looks to the next 10 years and the continued success of its host community,

Airbnb launched a Roadmap for its core homes business that is designed to bring

the transformative benefits of local, personal and authentic travel to every type of

traveler. The Roadmap includes:

● Four new property types - Vacation Home, Unique, B&B and Boutiques (in

addition to existing Entire Home, Private Room and Shared Space)

● New tiers - Airbnb Plus and Beyond by Airbnb

● Airbnb Collections - homes perfectly suited to every occasion

● Investing back in its community with a revamped Superhost program and a new

guest membership program launching later this year

Airbnb Co-Founder, CEO and Head of Community, Brian Chesky said they never dreamed of what Airbnb could become. In fact, people thought the idea that

strangers would stay in each other’s homes was crazy.

"Today, millions of people every

night do just that. But we want to go further by supporting and expanding our

community so that in 10 years time, more than 1 billion people per year will experience

the benefits of magical travel on Airbnb," he said.