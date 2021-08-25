Airbnb starts to house 20 000 Afghan refugees

Airbnb is set to start housing 20 000 Afghan refugees around the world. CEO Brian Chesky has confirmed the company itself will foot the bill for the temporary stays - which will be organised by nonprofit division Airbnb.org alongside partner and aid organisations - and they are being rolled out starting this week.

He tweeted: "Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20 000 Afghan refugees globally for free." And he has urged people who are willing to host a family to do what they can, while encouraging business leaders to show their support too after Taliban forces took control of Afghanistan earlier this month.

He wrote in a blog post: "As tens of thousands of Afghan refugees resettle around the world, where they stay will be the first chapter in their new lives. "For these 20 000 refugees, my hope is that the Airbnb community will provide them with not only a safe place to rest and start over, but also a warm welcome home."