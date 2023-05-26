Airbnb to spend R2m sponsoring UJ tourism and hospitality students

As part of efforts to help rebuild a more inclusive tourism economy and address barriers to becoming a tourism entrepreneur in South Africa, Airbnb has announced that it will provide sponsorship of R2-million to the University of Johannesburg (UJ) School of Tourism and Hospitality (STH) to support and empower emerging tourism entrepreneurs from previously disadvantaged backgrounds. According to the e-hosting platform, the funding will help students who have not been able to pursue further studies due to financial constraints.

“The sponsorship will initially support five first-year students from 2024, covering study expenses, tuition fees, and the cost of on campus accommodation for the duration of a four-year undergraduate degree (Honours included),” said Airbnb. It also said the sponsorship builds on Airbnb’s partnership with UJ to bring the Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy to at least 1 000 students over three years, and forms part of Airbnb’s 2021 three-year commitment to South Africa to address barriers to becoming a tourism entrepreneur and to help rebuild a more inclusive tourism economy. Velma Corcoran, regional lead Middle East Africa at Airbnb, said that the next generation of tourism entrepreneurs can come from anywhere, but systemic barriers mean many may never have the chance to get started.

“We remain committed to supporting and empowering South Africans from previously disadvantaged backgrounds to benefit from tourism, and to helping create a more inclusive and sustainable industry where anyone can succeed. Together with the University of Johannesburg, we hope the Airbnb Academy Scholarship can help and inspire young South Africans to pursue further studies in tourism and hospitality, and empower them to change the face of the tourism industry,” said Corcoran. Professor Diane Abrahams, director of School of Tourism and Hospitality at UJ, said, the School of Tourism and Hospitality is appreciative of the support from industry partners to grow the next generation of leaders and talent for the tourism sector. “The scholarship will go a long way in assisting our students to complete their studies and we’re looking forward to working with Airbhb to achieve this,” said Abrahams.