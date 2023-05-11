Airbnb’s gloomy forecast shows consumers are seeking cheaper accommodation amid rising costs

New York - A gloomy forecast from holiday rental firm Airbnb weighed on travel-related stocks on Wednesday as an expected slowdown in bookings signalled an impending slump in travel demand, with consumers seeking cheaper accommodation amid inflation and recession fears.

Airbnb, which reported a 20% rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, said it anticipated fewer bookings and lower average daily rates, mostly from price-sensitive travellers in the US, its largest market.

The company’s shares sank by more than 10% after the announcement and with multiple analysts cutting their price target for the stock.

Airbnb’s forecast will heighten caution in the travel sector, which encompasses hotels, airlines and holiday rental firms, according to an investor note by JPMorgan analysts, led by Doug Anmuth.