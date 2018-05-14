Airbnb unveils its list of the most welcoming holiday destinations. One of them is Plettenberg Bay.

For the past three years, Airbnb has been sharing its list of the most hospitable areas around the world. To establish this ranking, Airbnb delves into how many five stars reviews hosts in certain areas receive. And the results are quite interesting! According to this data, the most hospitable place in South Africa is… White River in Mpumalanga! Some highlights from guests reviews on Airbnb listings in White River include:

“Great views and awesome place to rest and recharge”

“Our hosts were lovely hosts, very accommodating and friendly”

“What a warm and lovely home away from home! Thank you for who you are, everything was perfect - but meeting you was the most rewarding about our stay!”

White River is a small town in Mpumalanga and offers a variety of things to do and see. It’s a popular stop for those wanting to visit the Kruger Park as its an easy drive from this town. Those visiting this little town will appreciate the nearby forests which lend itself to amazing walks. Family friendly activities include the Lowveld Botanical Garden and the Reptile Park.

Areas of the Western Cape dominate the top 10 most welcoming destinations in South Africa according to Airbnb.

Plettenberg Bay

Area highlights: Pristine beaches and adventurous outdoor activities

Stellenbosch

Area highlights: Award-winning wine farms

Noorde-Paarl

Area highlights: Award-winning wine farms, Afrikaans Language Museum, Afrikaans Language Monument

Swellendam

Area highlights: Stunning places to hike and mountain bike

Cape Town

Area highlights: Table Mountain, gorgeous beaches

George

Area highlights: The natural beauty of the Outeniqua Pass

Knysna

Area highlights: Adventure activities such as surfing, paragliding, zipling and bungee jumping

Kruisfontein

Area highlights: Situated close to Humansdorp where visitors can find some of the oldest churches in the world.

Howick

Area highlights: The amazing 100m Howick falls.