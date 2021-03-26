Airbus launches free Tripset companion app to ease passengers’ Covid fears

Airbus has launched a travel companion app called Tripset. According to a statement from the company, the application aggregates and provides flight and travel information to "ease and restore passenger’s trust in their end-to-end journey' when travelling by air during the Covid-19 pandemic. Tripset allows for passengers to be informed of the latest and most relevant travel conditions, restrictions and health requirements in place, without having to consult a variety of sources. "Tripset is part of Airbus’ continuing commitment, alongside airlines, industry partners and regulatory agencies, to encourage the flying public to keep trust in air travel, supporting the safe and well-coordinated return to flight, which is essential for economic recovery from Covid-19. "Continuously evolving travel restrictions around the world can make the passenger’s journey challenging. Therefore, based on its award-winning iflyA380 app architecture and experience, Airbus is introducing a travel companion application to provide the flying public with up-to-date, real-time information in order to ensure a healthy, safe and smooth end-to-end trip," the statement said.

It described Tripset as "airport, aircraft- and airline-agnostic"

Boasting two interfaces, the app will allow passengers to know both currently available flights and the destinations they can fly.

When travellers buy a ticket, the app provides passengers with information on what to expect at their departure and arrival destinations.

Tripset is free for download on Android or iOS from your regular AppStore.

Meanwhile, the first traveller using IATA Travel Pass arrived at Heathrow Airport in London last Wednesday.

IATA Travel Pass, a contactless Travel app, allows passengers to create a “digital passport”, receive tests and vaccination certificates and share testing or vaccination certificates with airlines and authorities to facilitate travel. The app will also help travellers manage travel documentation during their journey.