Airlines mislay 25 million bags a year. Picture: Pexels

It's a travellers worst nightmare - arriving at your destination only to discover that your luggage has been mislayed. The fear that you might never see your personal possessions again sets in and then the anger of having to negotiate with airline staff to track and find what rightfully belongs to you.

Yet, recent data has proven a decline in mislayed luggage and the airline industry now claims it's getting better at not losing our luggage.

Track and trace innovations, electronic tagging and new technology has made the baggage handling process more streamlined.

International IT provider, Sita monitors global baggage handling and recently reported that the total of "mishandled" bags has fallen from 46.9 million in 2007 to 24.8 million in 2018.

The BBC reports that "25 million bags - out of 4.3 billion bags in total - still get misdirected or lost every year".

The report further states that "Last year, International Air Transport Association brought in a new regulation - Resolution 753 - aimed at making airlines and airports take better care of our luggage. Bags must now be checked as present and correct at several key points along the journey."