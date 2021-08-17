Airlink and Emirates seal codeshare 'not offered by any other carrier in Africa'

Looks like two airline powerhouses are expanding their partnership. Emirates announced that it will expand its partnership with Airlink with a unilateral codeshare agreement that allows travellers access to Airlink’s network of more than 40 domestic and regional destinations across 12 African countries.

"The extended codeshare provides connectivity to Airlink and Emirates customers not offered by any other carrier in Africa and augments the long-standing partnership that Emirates has with South African Airways," the airlines said in a statement. The connectivity provided by the new codeshare between Emirates and Airlink will offer competitive fares, combined ticketing, and seamless baggage transfers when connecting between both airlines. Emirates customers travelling to South Africa can now transfer from Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban to domestic points like Bloemfontein, George, Upington, Nelspruit, Hoedspruit, Kimberley, Skukuza, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay, Sishen, Mthatha and Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), as well as points across Southern Africa like Gaborone, Kasane, Vilanculos, Lubumbashi, Dar es Salaam, Entebbe, Maseru, Antananarivo, Pemba, Tete, Maun, Victoria Falls, Walvis Bay, Maputo, Windhoek, Harare, Lusaka, Ndola, Bulawayo and Livingstone.

Airlink CEO and Managing Director Rodger Foster said the exciting development is an overwhelming endorsement to Airlink. "We are delighted, honoured, and privileged that Emirates Airline has chosen Airlink as its Southern Africa partner. Emirates serves all of our source markets, and together we are able to provide vital air access throughout Airlink’s comprehensive network of destinations within Southern Africa. We will provide much-needed connectivity, linking Africa with the world and the world with Africa,” he said. Emirates Airline Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, said the expansion marks an important step forward in Emirates-Airlink's relationship.