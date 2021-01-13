Airlink halts Maseru service after Lesotho suspends passenger flights

Cape Town – Privately owned regional airline Airlink has suspended its daily service between Johannesburg and Maseru from tomorrow.

This follows the Lesotho government’s banning of passenger flights to and from Moshoeshoe International Airport. It prohibited all international, regional and domestic flights to and from the kingdom from midnight today until January 27 as one of its measures to contain Covid-19 infections.

“We regret but respect the decision to temporarily halt passenger flights to Maseru’s Moshoeshoe I International Airport, which is Lesotho’s primary air transport gateway and we apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and disruption to their business that this will cause,” Airlink managing director and CEO Rodger Foster said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The well-being of our customers, crew and staff is our priority. Although we are required to suspend our Maseru flight, we continue to operate all of our other flights to destinations throughout Southern Africa and within South Africa.

’’By dilligently applying and adhering to stringent bio-security protocols, we have demonstrated that flying is the safest way to travel and that we can continue to support and enable business, tourism and trade without spreading the coronavirus.