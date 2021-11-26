Airlink introduces more flights between Joburg and George

Airlink has introduced midday Saturday and Sunday flights between Johannesburg and George. They will offer daily flights from December 11, 2021. Airlink has already introduced early morning and late afternoon services on the route at the beginning of this month. Airlink CEO and managing director Rodger Foster said the summer holidays and the increase in international visitors to the country set the scene for travel and tourism to flourish along the Garden Route.

“With the extra flights, Airlink is able to provide the required capacity to meet this increased demand. "Domestic, regional and long-haul customers travelling to and from George will be able to take full advantage of our conveniently scheduled onward connections with Airlink and its global airline partners through our Johannesburg hub,” he said. Airlink operates its modern Embraer E-Jets on the route, and travellers have a choice of comfortable window or aisle business class and economy seats.

There are no “middle” seats on any Airlink aircraft. Airlink also offers flights between George and Cape Town. In terms of Covid-19 health and safety protocols on board Airlink flights, Foster said: "The health and safety of our customers and employees are Airlink’s primary concern. Airlink’s aircraft are equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air Filters (Hepa), which effectively block 99.97% of particulates, including coronavirus molecules. These Hepa filters continually sterilise the air in our cabins, which is renewed entirely every three minutes." Last month, Airlink became the first airline in southern Africa to test the International Air Transport Association’s (Iata) Travel Pass.