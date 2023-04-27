Airlink is spreading its wings and adding new route to its schedule

Airlink is spreading its wings and adding a new route to its roster. The airline will now be offering flights between Mbombela's Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (KMIA) and Livingstone, Zambia

And we are here for it, Victoria Falls is a well known tourist attraction, it is one of the world's largest waterfalls, with a width of over 1.7 kilometres (1.1 miles) and a height of over 100 metres (328 feet). Visitors can witness this natural wonder up close. By offering direct flights to Victoria Falls, South Africa can attract more tourists making it easier and convenient for travellers to visit the tourist hub. This can lead to increased tourism revenue for South Africa and the surrounding region, including the countries of Zimbabwe and Zambia. Additionally, Visitors can combine their trip to the falls with visits to other popular South African destinations like Cape Town, Kruger National Park, or the Garden Route.

Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster said: "The new service to Victoria Falls expands our direct connections between Southern Africa's prime tourist attractions, i.e. the Kruger National Park and surrounds, Victoria Falls as well as Cape Town and the Garden Route. The new route provides travellers with a greater choice of itineraries using direct Airlink flights and without having to connect via Johannesburg.'' To facilitate the new service, Airlink will adjust its KMIA-Livingstone flights to four per week. The schedule will see the following flights being operated with modern Embraer regional jets:

Mbombela – Victoria Falls 4Z 476 Departure: KMIA 11.35 Arrival: Victoria Falls 13.25

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 4Z 477 Departure: Victoria Falls 14.00 Arrival: KMIA 15.40